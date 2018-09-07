New York Mets

WFAN
Mets-phillies-1028844444

Phillies Grab 4-3 Win Over Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 46s

Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to make a winner of Aaron Nola, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the New York Mets 4-3 on Friday night.

Tweets