Mets edged out by Phillies, 4-3, in return to Citi Field

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets managed to bring around three runs on Cy Young hopeful Aaron Nola, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 loss to the Phillies on Friday night at Citi Field.

