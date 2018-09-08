New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets catcher has a bulging disk in his back
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
Devin Mesoraco’s season might be hanging by a thread, but the Mets catcher isn’t necessarily finished yet. Bothered on the last road trip by neck stiffness, Mesoraco has been diagnosed with a
Tweets
-
Nola may have earned the win, but Dominic Smith and the Mets did their best to make sure his ERA took a hit. https://t.co/Q1RqwMLMPVBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Matz Wrestles High Pitch Count in No Decision https://t.co/1ZIeWwNduh #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsOfficials: Real talk: if you owned the Mets you wouldn’t want to pay $3 million for David Wright to play in 10 meaningless September games, either.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Erinnicolefish: “He said earlier in the game, 'I'm going to get this guy,' and he went out there and he did it. So it's really good… https://t.co/Ttbq0y7LWsBlogger / Podcaster
-
No, **** this though. I don't want to tweet about this anymore because it's getting my heartrate too high before 8…@OGTedBerg @nypost His original article, which is a bit of a get-off-my-lawn rant, does address delivery guys. https://t.co/kPllDGM7qQTV / Radio Personality
-
Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets