New York Mets

Mets 360
Charlie-brown-rats

Gut Reaction: Phillies 4, Mets 3 (9/7/18)

by: Charlie Hangley Mets 360 13m

Dominic Smith hit a heroic late-inning home run. Rhys Hoskins hit an even more heroic, later one to give the Phillies the first game of this series. The Mets took an early lead when Jay Bruce peppe…

Tweets