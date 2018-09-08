New York Mets
Report: New York Mets Want David Wright To Be A Full Time Player Upon Return
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9m
The situation surrounding third baseman David Wright’s potential return to the New York Mets is getting uglier by the day. Wright worked out at Citi Field on Friday ahead of a scheduled simul…
