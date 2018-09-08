New York Mets
David Wright played in a simulated game, homered, and yet the Mets handled it stupidly of course
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 12m
David rocking the Navy shirt again. David says he wants to come back this season and that he will meet with Jeff. David will play another Sim Game on Tuesday as the Mets jerk around. Today is Saturday. Why can’t they do a simulated game tomorrow or Monday
