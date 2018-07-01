New York Mets

Mets Merized
Anthony-swarzak-1-560x377

Mets Activate Anthony Swarzak Before Saturday Tilt With Phils

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 16s

As was expected, the New York Mets activated reliever Anthony Swarzak from the disabled list late this afternoon, ahead of Saturday night's matchup with the Phillies.It was reported earlier in

Tweets