New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Highlights from Mets 3B David Wright's simulated game
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
Mets 3B David Wright played in a simulated game at Citi Field on Saturday as he continues to work his way back from missing more than two years of big league action.
Tweets
-
RT @VladGuerrero27: ¿Poner un corredor fuera en el plato? ? No hay problemas. ? | ¿Throw out runner at home? ? There’s no problem. ? https://t.co/Km5unhM7QvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Awwww. After Tommy? Nice Sal!It’s a boy! Meet Maddux. https://t.co/dwfJu9MZMdTV / Radio Personality
-
Winners and non-winners at this year’s deadlines @Fancred https://t.co/G48UkEl8T8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Don't mess with the big dog. ?Official Team Account
-
Gonna simulate watching the rest of this @mets game. They aren’t providing a product that interests me. Todd Fraz… https://t.co/5WBjrxYrG1Blogger / Podcaster
-
A live look at the Braves and Phillies attempting to win the division:Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets