New York Mets

North Jersey
D0a9a5b6-ff57-4d8f-a086-851b3669d07f-20180908_145839

David Wright homers during rehab game, and will meet with ownership next week

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 5m

David Wright will meet with Jeff Wilpon soon to discuss the next steps in his rehab. He expects to return.

Tweets