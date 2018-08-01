New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dominic Smith Leaves Game with Tight Left Groin
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1m
Dominic Smith, starting in left field for the New York Mets in Saturday evening's game against Philadelphia, came out of the contest after his plate appearance in the bottom half of the fifth inni
Tweets
-
Seconded. Haven't stopped thinking about it since I saw it.Jesus **** #SearchingMovie was greatTV / Radio Personality
-
Struck him out. Swinging.TV / Radio Network
-
Call hurts #LGM Strike 2 should be ball 3 Bot 7 Arano vs Nido 18% call same 1.9in from edgeMisc
-
Kudos to Jorge Lopez for doing the impossible and getting people to care about a Royals-Twins game in September 2018.TV / Radio Personality
-
Lopez went walk to open the ninth to lose perfect game, then single and is removed after what is now eight one-hit inning. #Royals. #dramaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets' Dom Smith leaves Saturday's game with tight left groin https://t.co/jhzqeE45zuBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets