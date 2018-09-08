New York Mets

Matt Harvey Recap: For one shiny inning, The Dark Knight Totally Returned. 10Ks! You’ll look.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

It was a rainy Saturday and once again The Dark Knight returned! So far, a typical MH Cincy start would be a shaky first followed by some clean innings then a shaky 5th or 6th. Would today be the same for our caped crusader? Matt looks ready and the...

