New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Syndergaard hit by line drive in Mets' 10-5 win over Phils
by: @usatoday — USA Today 6m
Noah Syndergaard left the game after he was hit by Cesar Hernandez's liner in the seventh inning but managed to slow the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff run despite allowing a career-worst 12 hits and five walks in the New York Mets' 10-5 victory
Tweets
-
.@meanbarb: Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, tennis fans and the entire #USOpen deserved a lot better than Saturday's… https://t.co/yarhgy1xxiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt are back which means the Texans will cover vs. the Patriots https://t.co/SjSnMpJFO3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard leaves after getting hit by line drive; X-rays negative https://t.co/Qz1UAIHWkyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Sunday Back Page Osaka beats Serena in controversial U.S. Open final @NewsdaySports @APSE_sportmedia… https://t.co/DHq3RZlOo5Blogger / Podcaster
-
In my head, Socrates Brito pronounces his first name the way Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan do.TV / Radio Personality
-
David Wright is set to meet with Jeff Wilpon soon. His sim game Saturday went fine, and he said there's no beef be… https://t.co/0ekugMCOCDBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets