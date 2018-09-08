New York Mets

USA Today
Syndergaard hit by line drive in Mets' 10-5 win over Phils

USA Today

Noah Syndergaard left the game after he was hit by Cesar Hernandez's liner in the seventh inning but managed to slow the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff run despite allowing a career-worst 12 hits and five walks in the New York Mets' 10-5 victory

