Mets' offense backs Syndergaard in 10-5 win over Phillies

Tomas Nido hit a three-run, bases-clearing double, Todd Frazier homered and collected four RBI, and the Mets' offense backed Noah Syndergaard in a 10-5 win over the Phillies on Saturday night.

