New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1028863308

David Wright thinks he'll return this season; denies rift with Mets

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 2m

David Wright believes he'll be back in the majors in short order.The New York Mets third baseman participated in a simulated game Saturday and hit an opposite-field home run, according to The Associated Press.Wright told reporters afterward that despite..

Tweets