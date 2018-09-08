New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' bats pick up Syndergaard to beat Phillies
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 5m
NEW YORK -- While the Mets have struggled to produce runs all season at Citi Field, they had no problem doing so on Saturday against the contending Phillies in a 10-5 win. Jeff McNeil led the offense, going 3-for-5 on the night with a triple and two runs.
Tweets
-
Pat Shurmur gets a big nod from a coach who knows him best https://t.co/GnyGZNxa2XBlogger / Podcaster
-
Shaquem Griffin more than an inspiration story for the Seahawks https://t.co/kAzvgM5dBnBlogger / Podcaster
-
These waiver pick-up could put your fantasy baseball team over the top https://t.co/UMZBjUNTOBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: How is this real life? So unfair to David. So unfair to Mets fans. Insult after insult.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It wasn't pretty, but Shawn Porter is the champ https://t.co/NwEwhFigf0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Noahsyndergaard: I’m fine. I know a guy.....Player
- More Mets Tweets