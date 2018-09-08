New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets' bats pick up Syndergaard to beat Phillies

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

NEW YORK -- While the Mets have struggled to produce runs all season at Citi Field, they had no problem doing so on Saturday against the contending Phillies in a 10-5 win. Jeff McNeil led the offense, going 3-for-5 on the night with a triple and two runs.

Tweets