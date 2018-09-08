New York Mets

X-rays negative after Thor hit by comebacker

NEW YORK -- Noah Syndergaard exited Saturday's 10-5 Mets win at Citi Field in the seventh inning after getting hit on the right side by a bases-loaded line drive off the bat of the Phillies' Cesar Hernandez. Statcast™ recorded the comebacker at a 103.7-mp

