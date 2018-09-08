New York Mets

Mets 10, Phillies 5: Noah Syndergaard Gives Up Career High in Hits, but Mets Roll

by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NY Times 2m

The pitcher, who left after being hit by a line drive in the seventh inning, improved to 11-3 as the Mets slowed Philadelphia’s playoff push.

