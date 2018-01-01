New York Mets

Wright thinks he will be cleared to rejoin Mets this year

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 11m

Mets captain David Wright believes he will return to the New York Mets this season. ''I think so,'' Wright said when asked if he thought the Mets would clear him to play this year. ''Where he got to at the end of the 20 days was not where we thought he...

