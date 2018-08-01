New York Mets

Mets Merized
639f3b59-0367-49c6-b353-4edb52c38493-560x373

Morning Briefing: DeGrom Looks To Secure Series Victory Against Phillies

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 5m

Good morning, folks! The Mets are sending Jacob deGrom out to the mound to face the Phillies and secure a series victory.Last night, Noah Syndergaard looked good to begin the game but had some

Tweets