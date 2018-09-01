New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jay-bruce-1

Bruce Continues To Hit Since Coming Off Disabled List

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

While the Mets continued to be plagued by the "square peg in a round hole" conundrum after signing Jay Bruce to a three-year, $39 million contract last offseason, the good news is that he has star

Tweets