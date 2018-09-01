New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff-mcneil-560x400

McNeil Keeps Raking With Three Hit Performance Against Phillies

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 6m

Jeff McNeil has been nothing short of phenomenal since the team called up the infielder back in July.Last night was yet another shining example of that as McNeil went 3-for-5 with a triple and

Tweets