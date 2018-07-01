New York Mets

Mets Merized
Corey-oswalt-1-1-560x397

Oswalt Starting in Place of DeGrom

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 4m

The Mets have officially announced that rookie right-hander Corey Oswalt will be making the start this afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies instead of Jacob deGrom. Today's game was sched

Tweets