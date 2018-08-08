New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets swap Corey Oswalt into pitching start for Jacob deGrom
by: Robert Aitken Jr., North Jersey Record — North Jersey 2m
Cy Young candidate Jacob deGrom is swapped out of his Sunday start for Corey Oswalt due to delays.
Tweets
-
Saquon Barkley's first NFL touchdown. 68 yards up right sideline.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call helps #LGM Strike 1 should be ball 3 Top 6 Hanhold vs Hernandez 14% call same 2.9in from edgeMisc
-
It's up and good! @mconforto8 puts 3⃣ on the board. ?Official Team Account
-
Myles Jack pick-six, 32 yards on a tipped ball off a Manning pass intended for Barkley. 20-9 Jaguars with 11:24 left.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call helps #LGM Strike 1 should be ball 3 Top 6 Hanhold vs Hernandez 14% call same 2.9in from edgeMisc
-
Starting to think the new Giants OL is the same as the old Giants OL.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets