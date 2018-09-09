New York Mets

USA Today
Phillies, Velasquez stumble again in 6-4 loss to Mets

USA Today

Even after Jacob deGrom was scratched on a rainy afternoon, the Phillies stumbled again when Vince Velasquez wasted a two-run lead in a 6-4 loss to the New York Mets

