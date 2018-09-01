New York Mets

Double G Sports
Img_5052-400x240

The MetsCast, Episode 13: McNeil, Insurance Money and Will deGrom Win The CY Young?

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports

Co-hosts Nick Durst and John Brown discussed: – Will Jacob deGrom win the CY Young award? – Should New York Mets fans be excited about the team having deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz in the rotation next season? – Will Jeff McNeil..

