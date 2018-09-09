New York Mets

Conforto, McNeil Power Mets Over Fading Phillies

Even after Jacob deGrom was scratched on a rainy Sunday afternoon, the Phillies stumbled again when Vince Velasquez wasted a two-run lead in a 6-4 loss to the Mets.

