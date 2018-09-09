New York Mets

David Wright Homers In Simulated Game As Plan For Return Remains Unclear

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

The saga surrounding David Wright’s comeback attempt for the New York Mets continued yesterday, when Wright launched a home run during a simulated game. Check out a clip of the long ball here…

