New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Monday catch-all thread (9/10/18)
by: Other — Mets 360 1m
From July 9 to August 4, Brandon Nimmo struck out 31 times in 87 trips to the plate for a 35.6 K%. Unsurprisingly, he hit just .183 in that stretch and on the last day of that period, his season-lo…
Tweets
-
Jet motion has been HUGE since the wildcat allowed the read option and some spread QBs to take a mini hold of the l… https://t.co/tZMbVzKE65Blogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright signed at a discount to retire a Met. He’s undergone several major surgeries, deals with pain every da… https://t.co/8dFwiVh3WEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @alexspeier: Kimbrel threw his 4 hardest pitches of the season that inning. 2x 99.9 mph, 2 x 100.1 mph.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Bears were uber conservative in second half. Pass play on 3rd and 1 was awful. Trubisky made only a few good plays… https://t.co/zmN0VYqMqFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Worst Bears loss since the last time Rodgers and Cobb beat them in the 4th quarter.TV / Radio Personality
-
Bears defense hangs a backdoor slider and Kirk Gibson hits it out. Or something like that.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets