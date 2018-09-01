New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Joe Benigno back on WFAN following sexual harassment allegations
by: James Kratch | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 7m
Joe Benigno is back on WFAN. The veteran sports talk host was reunited with co-host Evan Roberts in the midday Monday following a two-month leave spurred by a bombshell July lawsuit filed by a former CBS Radio advertising executive accusing Benigno of...
Tweets
-
The Mets have launched an internal project to try to solve The Mystery of Flushing Tom Verducci explains in Nine I… https://t.co/KkC2fSNSUUTV / Radio Network
-
0-16 is not out of the question https://t.co/SX78jt9cOwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @highkin: Maggie is great and someone should pick her up quickly. https://t.co/tsScTqO7MSTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: Photos from the Annual Mark A. Sasso Softball Game 2018 -- @DonLagreca @HDumpty39 @ChrisCanty99 @willcolon66… https://t.co/zlcq9eQM5ATV / Radio Network
-
The Marlins, for all their efforts, seem destined for a last place finish https://t.co/8VXvtS9SEWBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Dominic Smith Continues to Blossom for the Mets https://t.co/pr7DQKMIZK #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets