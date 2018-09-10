New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-07-at-6.57.53-am

Here are the 2018 September 11th Caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

The Mets will wear these on Tuesday… MLB will donate all of its royalties from the sales of the caps to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, the Pentagon Memorial Fund and the Flight 93 National Memorial. (Via MLB.com) I don’t have it in me to...

Tweets