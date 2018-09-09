New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

30 players better than their 2018 numbers

by: N/A MLB: Mets 20m

Down years in baseball happen. Three years after he hit .370, Tony Gwynn hit .309, which, fine, is a great year for everyone who isn't Tony Gwynn, but you get the point. Even the best players take a step back before taking a step forward sometimes. Thus,.

Tweets