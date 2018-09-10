New York Mets
Dreaming of a Citi Field with better outfield seats
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
I come to you with a premise that the t-shirt people aren’t going to like. Citi FIeld’s outfield sucks. I know, right? Yes I know there are 850 people who like to sit 550 feet from home plate and good on them, but Citi Field’s OF sucks. Take a look at...
