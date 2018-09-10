New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Introducing the Ed Walsh Award for ERA, and its 2018 winner Mets SP Jacob deGrom
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
Hey guys, I like JDG as much as you do, but let me make this super simple… Quoting MLB.com about the CYA: “Named for the winningest pitcher in baseball history, the Cy Young Award is voted upon by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America prior to...
Tweets
-
Mets actually postponed game September 10 vs Marlins instead of making everyone sit there! https://t.co/Y814517BHbBlogger / Podcaster
-
“He said, ‘It’s bad, I can’t remember anything anymore, I can’t remember people’s names.’" https://t.co/vYDvPhRCqwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jakemkaplan: A.J. Hinch, a day later, on last night's play at the plateBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets rotation for the week: #LGM vs. Marlins: Tuesday: Jacob deGrom Wednesday (Game 1): Zack Wheeler Wednesday (… https://t.co/U3fcFLONvjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Carlos Ramos finally gets some support https://t.co/BFTzwFEvBqBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ForTheWin: Our @OGTedBerg tries to sort out what would happen if the Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Rockies and Cardinals all end up w… https://t.co/ZCeLvbb1pUTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets