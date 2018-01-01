New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How Mets' rainout could hurt Jacob deGrom's Cy Young chances
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Due to rain and decision making by the Mets, Cy Young contender Jacob deGrom will likely start only four games between now and the end of the season instead of five.
Tweets
-
Malusis: It's time for Mets to play David Wright https://t.co/OXNJouMeid via @Metro_USTV / Radio Personality
-
Introducing the Ed Walsh Award for ERA, and its 2018 winner Mets SP Jacob deGrom https://t.co/mz63dYYa5rBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Kravtsov: Hello Twitter!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jack_hendon99: GIRL: come over babe ME: I can't GIRL: the Mets are finally giving a prospect they've been horrible to a chance and… https://t.co/wAPBsntEQ5Blogger / Podcaster
-
The 2018 #Mets Sterling Award winners took part in a clinic at @CitiField for local pediatric cancer patients.Official Team Account
-
It's also crazy to me that people think I am some pessimist. I'm incredibly objective about the Mets. I have a lot… https://t.co/iPQOHQ4aZCBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets