New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets-Marlins rained out, postponed until Wednesday; Jacob deGrom scheduled to start Tuesday | Newsday

by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com September 10, 2018 5:31 PM Newsday 2m

The game will be made up Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. as part of a single-admission doubleheader, with the second game beginning approximately 20 minutes after the end of the first game.

Tweets