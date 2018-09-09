New York Mets

Marlins-Mets game rained out, rescheduled as doubleheader Wednesday

by: foxsports Fox Sports 12m

The Miami Marlins- New York Mets game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed because of rain and rescheduled as a doubleheader for Wednesday.

