Mets' deGrom will start Tuesday vs. Marlins, weather permitting
by: STATS/TSX — Yahoo Sports 49s
Maybe the third time will be the charm for Jacob deGrom. DeGrom will once again hope the weather cooperates Tuesday night, when he is scheduled to take the mound for the New York Mets against the Marlins in the pushed-back opener of a four-game series at.
