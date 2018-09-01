New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11185163_154511658_lowres-560x366

Morning Briefing: DeGrom Craving Fish Filet

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 5m

Good morning, Mets fans!Tonight, Jacob deGrom (8-8, 1.68 ERA) will continue his Cy-Young march as he'll face off against Jose Urena (5-12, 4.41 ERA) and the Marlins at a soggy Citi Field. De

Tweets