Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets to observe September 11th anniversary

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11s

METS TO OBSERVE THE 17TH ANNIVERSARY OF SEPTEMBER 11 WITH PREGAME COMMEMORATION CEREMONY FLUSHING, N.Y., September 10, 2018 – The New York Mets will conduct a commemorative pregame ceremony on Tuesday, September 11 to honor and remember those whose lives.

