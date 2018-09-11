New York Mets

Rising Apple
922255186-new-york-mets-photo-day.jpg

Mets are one of three teams without an MVP winner and there’s no end in sight

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

In over 50 opportunities, the New York Mets have never had a player win an MVP award. Things won't change anytime soon. When Johan Santana threw a no-hitte...

Tweets