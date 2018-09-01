New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Nationals' Bryce Harper, Dodgers' Manny Machado markets take shape | Who Yankees will compete with in free agency
by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 37s
Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado will headline the free agency class following the 2018 MLB season. Both players could receive contracts approaching $400 million, with deep-pocketed teams like...
Tweets
-
Breaking News: Michael Ganci will be there. If that's not reason enough to go, nothing is. #JetsA dominating performance by the @nyjets last night. Tailgate party will be Sunday, Oct. 14 vs the Colts. Come watch… https://t.co/Bz276Be76tBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's Wilpon vs. Wilpon, though there's little doubt who'll win https://t.co/isbnfeLTNeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Silly Chris, the Mets don’t have Postseason caps.@metspolice So, how many hats do we have now? Spring Training, Batting Practice, Home, Away, the alternates, Openin… https://t.co/X7dHtbhSInBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets GM search update: Collins asked to assume larger role; keep eye on Shapiro https://t.co/DGxM5g7W9uBlogger / Podcaster
-
Among the old stories that I can’t stop thinking about today: https://t.co/WLNMYkiTPV https://t.co/zSND8WmiHsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TimBritton: "For us, it was certainly the most important game we've ever played in." Seventeen years later, the Mets revisit th… https://t.co/rDsI2dVJXNTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets