Tim Tebow and Miss Universe are getting serious
by: Jaclyn Hendricks — New York Post 12m
Tebow confirmed his relationship with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in July.
Breaking News: Michael Ganci will be there. If that's not reason enough to go, nothing is. #JetsA dominating performance by the @nyjets last night. Tailgate party will be Sunday, Oct. 14 vs the Colts. Come watch… https://t.co/Bz276Be76tBlogger / Podcaster
It's Wilpon vs. Wilpon, though there's little doubt who'll win https://t.co/isbnfeLTNeBlogger / Podcaster
Silly Chris, the Mets don’t have Postseason caps.@metspolice So, how many hats do we have now? Spring Training, Batting Practice, Home, Away, the alternates, Openin… https://t.co/X7dHtbhSInBlogger / Podcaster
Mets GM search update: Collins asked to assume larger role; keep eye on Shapiro https://t.co/DGxM5g7W9uBlogger / Podcaster
Among the old stories that I can’t stop thinking about today: https://t.co/WLNMYkiTPV https://t.co/zSND8WmiHsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TimBritton: "For us, it was certainly the most important game we've ever played in." Seventeen years later, the Mets revisit th… https://t.co/rDsI2dVJXNTV / Radio Personality
