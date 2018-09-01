New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jay-horwitz

Jay Horwitz, Mets’ PR Man of 39 Years, Will Have New Role in 2019

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 13m

The New York Mets announced Tuesday that longtime public relations man Jay Horwitz will be shifted to a new role in the organization after 39 years in the position.Horwitz, 72, has held the po

