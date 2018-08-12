New York Mets

Mets Merized
Img_20180812_044032-560x511

Health Update: Wright Takes Some Cuts At Citi

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 26s

Mets' third baseman David Wright batted two innings in a simulated game Tuesday at Citi Field and faced Mets' top pitching prospects Justin Dunn and David Peterson.Wright, 35, did not get a ch

Tweets