Health Update: Wright Takes Some Cuts At Citi
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 26s
Mets' third baseman David Wright batted two innings in a simulated game Tuesday at Citi Field and faced Mets' top pitching prospects Justin Dunn and David Peterson.Wright, 35, did not get a ch
