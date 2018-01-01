New York Mets

Kyle Freeland would pick Jacob deGrom as NL Cy Young, not himself

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 6m

Rockies ace Kyle Freeland joins the Yahoo Sports MLB podcast to talk about his breakthrough season and why he thinks Jacob deGrom should win the NL Cy Young, not him.

