Kyle Freeland would pick Jacob deGrom as NL Cy Young, not himself
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 6m
Rockies ace Kyle Freeland joins the Yahoo Sports MLB podcast to talk about his breakthrough season and why he thinks Jacob deGrom should win the NL Cy Young, not him.
Jacob deGrom returns to the mound to open the series against the Marlins. Come chat about it with us. https://t.co/BrVvjOO2ItBlogger / Podcaster
Lamoriello kicking dirt on the John Tavares era. https://t.co/nf1E3aNSijBlogger / Podcaster
#Marlins at #Mets, (J.Urena vs J.deGrom) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/ENoPZ6Vs20 #getreadyMisc
Don’t look now, but the Mets made a good decision.Congrats to @Jay_HorwitzPR who'll be heading a newly-created Alumni Relations department with #Mets. No executive i… https://t.co/y1oiBLDYsaBlogger / Podcaster
RT @theScoreMLB: Mets' deGrom will only start on short rest for unlikely playoff push https://t.co/MX4yZXSZkHNewspaper / Magazine
#DavidWright reacts to his second simulated game. #MetsOfficial Team Account
