New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1016265238

Mets' deGrom will only start on short rest for unlikely playoff push

by: Jason Wilson The Score 8m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will only get four more starts in 2018 unless he's used on short rest. For that to happen, it would take a minor miracle.Mets manager Mickey Callaway said the only way deGrom will pitch under that circumstance is if the...

Tweets