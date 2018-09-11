New York Mets

Mets’ David Wright nonsense continues with basically a circle jerk of a simulated game with no grounders

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

No hard-hit balls for Wright against Dunn. David Peterson is facing Wright in the second inning. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 11, 2018 No hard-hit balls for Wright against Dunn. David Peterson is facing Wright in the second inning. — Tim Healey (@

