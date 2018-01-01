New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Jacob deGrom on hill as Mets face Marlins, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets (65-77) and Marlins (56-86) kick off their four-game series on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Tweets