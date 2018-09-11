New York Mets
Next in David Wright’s comeback try: Meeting with Mets brass
by: Brian Lewis — New York Post 6m
After taking part in his second simulated game of this homestand on Tuesday, David Wright insists his goal is still to return to the field this season. Now he’ll meet with Mets brass to see if the
Tweets
RT @MikeBerardino: Morneau, #mntwins special assistant, re: Mauer’s RISP average of .389: “That’s the part that tells me he still has… https://t.co/bTaMQizl3VBeat Writer / Columnist
I’ve made several jokes about what prospect-related **** will be etched on my tombstone but “we had Juan Soto 12th… https://t.co/SYTakztOFBBlogger / Podcaster
.@therealarieber: David Wright wants to prove himself to the #Mets, something Jacob deGrom already has done this se… https://t.co/sovUrNj2R6Blogger / Podcaster
Mets can't support deGrom in loss to Marlins https://t.co/qveFc8GGgVTV / Radio Network
Jacob deGrom set another impressive record, and suffered another loss: https://t.co/ZV9nwYxMHBBeat Writer / Columnist
and now the game ends with an out by Schoop (h/t @ericstephen)Williams replaces Jennings to face Bryant. Scopes Monkey Trial anyone?Beat Writer / Columnist
