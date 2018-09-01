New York Mets

Mets Merized
1791f079-4c4f-4435-afa7-50407e8cc89a

Game Recap: Mets Drop Series Opener to Fish 5-3

by: Joseph Schoedel Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets (65-78) faced the Miami Marlins (57-86) tonight and ended up falling to Miami at the score of  5-3. Mets offense played Groundhog Day once again and could not score enough for h

Tweets